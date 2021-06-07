Kern High School District graduations begin Monday, students can invite up to 4 guests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern High School District students are set to walk the stage this week. But because of the pandemic, there are some changes to the usually crowded ceremonies.

Students can invite up to four guests. Two will sit in the stands and the other two on the field. Ceremonies will be live-streamed for family members to watch from home.

Face coverings are needed and guests are urged to take a COVID test before going to graduation.

Stockdale and Mira Monte kick things off with ceremonies starting at 8 pm. Monday night.