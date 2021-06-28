Kern High School District to hold public forum on boundary changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District may be one step closer to deciding boundary changes with the opening of Del Oro High School next year.

In the past few months, a committee developed options for potential boundary changes. The school district has held several forums where community members have been able to give their opinions on how the boundary changes will affect them. One of the options is said to be receiving more support than the other two.

KHSD says information from each public forum will be collected and sent to the board of trustees to make a final decision.

“What contributes to the culture of a school," asked one parent. "Sports, parent involvement, alumni, those are major impacts on this school. The proposed changes completely change that for Bakersfield High School.”

The district is holding another in-person forum Monday at Golden Valley High School from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

