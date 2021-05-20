KHSD breaks ground on new high school expected to open by fall 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District broke ground on a new high school in Southeast Bakersfield that is expected to be open by August 2022.

Del Oro High School is set to be built on E. Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road. Del Oro Principal Gail Bentley said they expect to be open by August and next year and the school is expected to hold a student body between 1,800 to 2,100.

Along with Bentley, several city and district officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Mayor Karen Goh, Dr. Bryon Schaefer, KHSD Superintendent, and KHSD Board of Trustees President Jeff Flores.

Bentley announced that the new school colors will be gold, silver, and brown. Del Oro will be the home of the Suns, the school's mascot.

The development and construction of the new school have been made possible in part through Measure K, a general obligation bond passed by Kern County voters in 2016.