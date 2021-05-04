KHSD looking to increase number of students returning to the classroom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District released data regarding the number of students who have returned to class since they were able to do so last month.

In total, 13,146 students, or about 32% of the entire school district's student body, have returned.

So far 2,363 seniors, or about a quarter of that class's population, have made the transition to in-person learning. There have been more freshmen on school campuses with 4,223 students returning. There have been about 3,540 sophomores and 3,540 juniors.

Associate Superintendent of Education Services Dean McGee said he believes students aren't returning simply because they're in a comfort zone.

To help get students back in class the district will not offer distance learning for summer school.

"They've got to get in the habit of coming to school cause that's where all of the supports are and it's beneficial to them then in the fall we know that we are planning to fully reopen," McGee said.

KHSD plans on opening up in the fall with limited distance learning opportunities.