KHSD offering independent study options for students not wanting to return to campus this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a year behind a screen students are finally able to return to school, but for those who don’t wish to walk the halls again, Governor Gavin Newsom has directed school districts to offer alternative options.

The Kern High School District has many plans for bringing students back to campus. But for those who don’t feel safe to return, KHSD says they can enroll in Kern Learn.

Director of Education Services Ryan Coleman presented the options before the Kern High School Board of Trustees Monday night. Kern Learn Extension has the been the district’s independent study method in years past, giving parents and students more control over their educational options. Now the program will serve students who feel their health would be jeopardized by attending in-school classes.

“Students do not attend daily in-person classes but rather meet with teachers virtually throughout the week," Coleman said. "The amount of work students need to do at home will vary from course to course. students must engage in all classes every day while completing all assignments in a timely manner.”

While students will be required to check in with teachers each day and undergo regular testing, this program is not the same distance learning method as the past year, where students had contact with teachers for several hours each day.

“Students will have one synchronous meeting per class per week. Students will have asynchronous independent learning time. Students will have a subject area credentialed teacher that is available through email, zoom, google meets, and in-person if needed."

For more on Kern Learn, click here.