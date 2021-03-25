KHSD to bring more students back to campus starting in April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District announced Thursday that it plans to bring more students back to campus, starting April 6 with the return of mild to moderate students with disabilities and ROC/CTEC students.

According to the district, the return of students is scheduled as follows:

April 6, 2021 – All Mild/Moderate students with disabilities who have not yet returned; remaining ROC/CTEC students.

April 12, 2021 – All seniors at all school sites.

April 21, 2021 – All freshmen at all school sites.

April 28, 2021 – All sophomores and juniors at all school sites.

Distance learning will remain an option for those students who do not wish to return to in-person instruction.

All students will continue to receive free meal service either through daily grab-and-go meals on campus or via drive-through distribution.