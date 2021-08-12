Maple Elementary reopens newly renovated campus

SHAFTER, Calif. — Back-to-school season is always exciting but for Maple Elementary in Shafter, they have something extra to celebrate. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann spoke with superintendent Julie Boesch about the reopening of their brand new campus.

"We are so excited for our families, for our children, for the community," said Boesch. "We have amazing new playgrounds that are very safe. We have adequate space for all our students. [It's] just such a huge improvement."

The first day of school is August 18 but a ribbon cutting ceremony is being held at Maple Elementary from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening. The school is located at 29161 Fresno Avenue.