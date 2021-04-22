New high school could put some students in different schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Kern County continues to grow a new high school is being added to help with the student population. But some are not happy with talks of boundary changes that will have to occur in order to make it happen.

The plan is to open Del Oro High School by the fall of 2022 at the corner of Panama Lane and Cottonwood Rd. But with it comes growing pains for surrounding schools.

Shem Oesch, a father of three, is talking about boundary changes that are likely in the foreseeable future for the Kern High School District. Children in the neighborhood he currently lives in attend Bakersfield High School. But he says from what he's learned that would no longer be the case.

“You can imagine the kind of trauma that a child would go through or even a teenager would go through to have to try and re-establish themselves,” said Oesch.

According to the Kern High School District potential schools affected by the boundary changes include Arvin, Bakersfield, East, North, and West.

Back in 2018 when the district approved the purchase of land for the new Del Oro High school in Southeast Bakersfield, Lamont residents were upset that the new proposed high school wasn't being built in their town. Residents there saying it's time their community had their own high school. Currently, students in the Lamont and Weedpatch area go to Arvin High School.

23ABC News

Oesch and his wife, both former BHS Drillers, say they moved to the Stockdale Estates neighborhood to be in Bakersfield High School's district, but are now learning they may now be in West High’s district.

“The neighborhood we're in today, which is the Stockdale Estates neighborhood, I would say at least 50 percent of that decision was based on the school district and the high school in particular.”

The Kern High School District says they have a committee to discuss potential boundary changes within the district and that these changes have not been finalized.

Here’s the map that shows the current district boundaries:

23ABC News Graphic

But 23ABC obtained potential boundary map changes which would affect several neighborhoods and schools, including BHS:

23ABC News Graphic

According to a district timeline, the boundary proposals will be sent to the board of trustees and up for public comment in the coming months.

School boundary changes are nothing new. In fact, the last time boundaries were changed was for the 2018 school year to relieve overcrowding at frontier high school. And, the district says once a boundary change has been approved this would only impact 9th and 10th graders. Juniors and seniors would not be required to change schools.

Again, everything is in the preliminary process and nothing is finalized yet.

Elsewhere, census data could lead to some changes to supervisorial districts in Kern County. The Board of Supervisors says 2020 data prompted a move to redraw some of the five-district boundaries in Kern County.

It's not clear what may change but if approved that means people could end up in different districts and have different county supervisors.

The county is hosting a series of meetings where the public is allowed to weigh-in on the potential changes.