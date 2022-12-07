Watch Now
NewsEducation

Actions

Public schools struggle to fill job positions

teacher stress
Scripps National
teacher stress
Posted at 9:13 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 12:13:19-05

(KERO) — Public schools are scrambling to hire teachers. Information released by the Education Department showed 45 percent of public schools had at least one vacancy as of October.

The information was collected by the National Center for Education Statistics from nearly a thousand schools across the country. The report showed the biggest needs are in special education and computer science.

The Education Department also found that more than four out of five schools were having trouble buying food and other supplies due to rising prices and supply chain issues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson