Public schools struggle to fill job positions

(KERO) — Public schools are scrambling to hire teachers. Information released by the Education Department showed 45 percent of public schools had at least one vacancy as of October.

The information was collected by the National Center for Education Statistics from nearly a thousand schools across the country. The report showed the biggest needs are in special education and computer science.

The Education Department also found that more than four out of five schools were having trouble buying food and other supplies due to rising prices and supply chain issues.