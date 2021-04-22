School counselor shares advice for picking a college during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's been a unique year for high school seniors picking where to attend college in the fall. It's a decision they’re making without the usual campus tours and open houses due to COVID-19 but Bakersfield Christian

Counselor Carissa Cady said there are still options.

"It’s important to maybe just double-check with your school to see what options they have available because I think most people think, you know, there’s no on campus options but that may not be the case," she said.

And even if the school isn’t offering group tours, you can download a map of the campus and check it out yourself.

“There are some really great websites where the students are reviewing the schools," said Cady.

Cady said websites like CampusReel are helpful when picking a college. They have videos made by current or former students and you can oftentimes ask those students questions. Cady said talking to students and alumni is a great resource and you can always ask admissions to connect you with someone.

“You're not going to get a better perspective than you can get from a current student or an alumni," said Cady.

And Cady said it’s important to remember that there are always other options if you aren’t happy with your decision.

“No matter what school you pick, if you go for a year and you really give it a best and you don’t love it, it doesn’t have to be a permanent decision, you can always come home or you can always try to transfer," she said.