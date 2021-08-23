Students head back to CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I'm sure it's safe to say students and faculty are looking forward to finally stepping back on campus and returning to some sense of a normal university experience.

While California State Universities are welcoming students back across the state, there are some changes in place in order for students to return.

All CSU students, faculty, and staff who access CSU campuses for fall 2021 will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If a student or staff member is not vaccinated yet they can still return to campus and start classes but they will have to be fully vaccinated by September 30. Meaning if you're getting two doses you'll have to receive the first shot no later than the 17th.

Additionally, everyone accessing campus must wear a face covering when in common areas or classrooms and around others.

The university says those refusing to wear a mask will be disciplined or refused admittance to the campus.