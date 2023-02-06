Studies show students suffered large setbacks during COVID-19 pandemic

(KERO) — New research is adding to growing evidence that many students in the United States and across the globe suffered significant setbacks in their learning progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the scientific journal Natural Human Behavior, researchers say students never fully recovered from that learning loss. The loss persists even today, with remote schooling disproportionately affecting those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"They [researchers], in fact, found that kids had about a 35% learning loss compared to a normal year," said Dr. Tara Narula of Lenox-Hill Hospital.

Results from 2022 progress exams taken across the US showed that fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math.

Parents seem to agree with the study results. Results from a Pew Research Center survey show that about 61 percent of parents said the first year of the pandemic hurt their child's education.