Two Kern County school districts chosen to receive cash injection from the state

(KERO) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that the California Department of Education has selected 12 recipients of mini-grants, totaling more than $240,000. Two of the school districts chosen are right here in Kern County.

The Kern High School District will receive $20,000 in grants and the Tehachapi Union School District will receive more than $21,000.

These grants are meant to go towards addressing learning loss associated with online schooling.

Since the applications were announced in December 2020 as part of CDE’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued impact on students, more than 400 schools and districts across California applied for the grants, which are funded by contributions from philanthropic partners.

Issues addressed by the grant funds include transportation, internet connectivity, modifying spaces to serve as family resource centers, one-on-one academic intervention, mentorship for students struggling with distance learning and asynchronous instruction, small group tutoring, home visits, professional development for educators needing assistance with technology, and a variety of other family engagement activities.