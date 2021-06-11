18hundred welcoming back community members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 18hundred welcomed back its customers last month after 14 months of closing down due to COVID-19. In today’s Foodie Friday, they’re showing us some of their most popular treats community members are excited to try again.

“One thing about the 18hundred is we know that people come here for the experience well as the delicious food,” said Maya Tsiboukas, owner of the 18hundred.

One of the signature treats featured on the 18hundred's menu is its overflowing milkshakes. There are five to chose from: The Cookie Monster, The Campfire, The Unicorn, The Salty Sailor, and The Birthday Party. We got a sneak peek at what goes into The Cookie Monster.

The base of all the milkshakes is a hand scooped vanilla ice cream from a local producer. Then blended into the shake. The milkshakes are then poured into pre-prepared mugs and the toppings for The Cookie Monster are the house-baked chocolate chip cookies, two cookie wafers as well as whipped cream and of course more oreo cookies.