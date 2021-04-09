Bake It With Becca makes popular number cake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann got an inside look at a Bakersfield woman's baking business, Bake It With Becca. She cooks up all sorts of desserts and in this week's Foodie Friday, she showed us how she makes her popular number cakes.

"Basically it's just a combination of flowers, sometimes macaroons, sometimes chocolate. It just depends on what the customer wants," said Rebecca Rodriguez. "We top it with any kind of frosting that they'd like. The frosting is just classic American buttercream. Just pounds of butter, tons of powder sugar, whipping cream and salt."

Rodriguez uses plastic stencils to cut the numbers out of a sheet of cake. Then she uses creative freedom to decorate.

"There's really no placement for where the flowers go. I just kind of put them wherever I think looks best," she said,.

You can visit Bake It With Becca's Instagram page here to see more of her creations or to place an order.