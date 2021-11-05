Watch
Easy and healthy recipes using almonds

Visit almondgirl.com for more recipes
In today's Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann is teaming up with Almond Girl owner Jenny Holtermann to show us some healthy snacks you can make using almonds.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Nov 05, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This business is taking almonds to the next level! For this Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann teamed up with Almond Girl owner Jenny Holtermann to try out two easy, healthy snacks you can make with almonds.

Keto Almond Brownie Bites
Ingredients:

  • 5 TBSP melted butter
  • 1 cup sweetener
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 TSP vanilla extract
  • 1/4 TSP salt
  • 1 cup diced almonds

Whisk butter, sweetener, eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla extract and salt in a bowl. Once combined, add flour. Fill brownie bites pan and sprinkle with almonds. Bake in oven at 350° for 14-16 minutes.

Trail Mix
Ingredients:

  • 1 cup almonds
  • 1 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1 cup red walnuts
  • 1 cup cranberries
  • 1 cup chocolate chips

Combine equal parts of desired ingredients in bowl.

Click here for more Almond Girl recipes.

