Greek Food Festival returns October 1-3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Greek Food Festival is happening in person this year on October 1-3 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 401 Truxtun Avenue.

There will be food, music, dancing, shopping, raffles and church tours.

Admission is $5 and children under 12 get in free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time through the church's website.

The event is outdoors with COVID-19 protocols in place like enhanced sanitizing on high-touch areas, cash-free sales and a First Aid kit located at the entrance booth. Face masks are recommended.

On Friday, the event runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, it runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday it runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.