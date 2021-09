BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Red Ribbon is a Filipino bakery cooking up all sorts of treats from traditional cakes to sweet and savory pastries.

“For many Filipino Americans in Bakersfield, it gives them an opportunity to have a taste of home again," said Operations Director Paul Pioquinto. "For curious newcomers to the brand, it gives them an opportunity to try something new and delicious."

Red Ribbon is located 5624 Stockdale Highway. They are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.