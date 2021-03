BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — St. Patrick’s Day is next week so in this Foodie Friday, 23ABC visited Temblor Brewing to see what they’re cooking up just in time for the holiday!

Kitchen Manager Cameron Mitchell showed us how he makes their corned beef and cabbage sandwich. It will be available starting on Friday.

Temblor Brewing is located at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd Suite 200.