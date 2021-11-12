Temblor Brewing's Thanksgiving sandwich raises money for Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — One of the best parts of the holiday season is the food and for this Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann visited Temblor Brewing.

For the month of November, they're offering an "all-in-one" Thanksgiving sandwich. It includes turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy on a ciabatta roll.

For every sandwich purchased, $2 will be donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

"It doesn't just taste good but it makes you feel good because you’re doing something good with it," said kitchen manager Cameron Mitchell. “It’s nice. it’s nice that we do this every year so it’s something that we kind of look forward to.”

This sandwich is available at Temblor Brewing all through the month of November.

Temblor Brewing Co.

Facebook | Instagram

3200 Buck Owens Blvd Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA

(661) 489-4855