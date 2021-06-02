Kern County's Lavender Garden to host inaugural Lavender Festival

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — If you've ever traveled down Highway 46 through Lost Hills, there's a good chance you've passed by the quaint lavender farm situated right here in Kern County. If you haven't had the chance to stop by and smell the lavender, the owners of The Lavender Garden are inviting you out to do just that!

The Lavender Garden announced its plans to hold its inaugural Lavender Festival next weekend as part of its Spring bloom. The festival is scheduled to run June 12 through 13. The festival runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday.

During the festival, organizers will crown the 2021 Lavender Festival Queen, Jr. Queen, and Princess in a pageant Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m., presented by Legacy Productions and Miss Kern County.

Jim Ranger from the Voice will also be present, performing a concert on Saturday.

The kids will enjoy a petting zoo and train ride, and the festival will have a vast variety of food and craft vendors from the region sure to delight.

The Lavender Garden is located at 14014 Hwy. 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast.