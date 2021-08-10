Watch
Back-to-school savings with Goodwill

Kern Living
Goodwill, Kern Living, August 10, 2021
Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 15:04:35-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — If you are looking to do some back-to-school shopping, but don't want to break the bank, you might want to consider a new place to shop. Jaswinder Chera, operations manager at Goodwill explains why it is the ideal back-to-school shopping destination.

Kern Living: Back to school savings with Goodwill

Goodwill Industries of South Central California
  • 4901 Stine Rd. Bakersfield
  • 3025 Coffee Rd. Bakersfield
  • 6051 White Ln. Bakersfield
  • 2671 E. Oswell St. Bakersfield
  • 1115 Olive Dr. Bakersfield, CA 93308
  • 13121 Rosedale Hwy, Ste 401 Bakersfield
  • 6465 Ming Ave ste 175, Bakersfield
  • 902 Main St. Delano
  • 910 W. Henderson Ave Porterville
  • 411 Finley Dr. Taft
  • 161 W. Hanford-Armona Road Lemoore
