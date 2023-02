KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Jasmin Lobasso of North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) as they discuss American Heart Month, heart health, lowering stress, loneliness, diet, and parks. There are 24 parks in the NOR District.

