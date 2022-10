ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Stepping outside of Kern County for a bit, join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson in Orange County as he attends a jersey change for two of the Anaheim Ducks. Ryan talks to fans in line, as well as Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale of the Anaheim Ducks, about the importance of jerseys, waiting in line, NHL 23 for console, and which Mighty Ducks movie is the best.

