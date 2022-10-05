Watch Now
Kern Living: Baja Splash Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Kern Living
Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 05, 2022
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — Host Ryan Nelson stepped out of Bakersfield and into Long Beach! Ryan is at the Aquarium of the Pacific as they celebrate the Baja Splash Festival, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kern County local José Gonzalez, founder of Latino Outdoors, as he receives an award at the festival. Latino Outdoors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting "cultura y familia" and nature.

Latino Outdoors
Aquarium of the Pacific
