Kern Living: Battle of the G.O.A.T.S Celebrity Flag Football game

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he visits SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the Los Angeles Chargers make celebrities play flag football in a charity event! Ryan also interviews celebrities such as singer Skylar Astin, NFL legend Ricky Williams, LA Dodgers players Adrian Gonzalez and Mookie Betts, and Chargers players LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates.

Battle of the G.O.A.T.S Celebrity Flag Football game | KERN LIVING

