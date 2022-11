TEMECULA, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he steps out of Kern County and into Temecula for the Bella Flora Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament. While at the tournament, Ryan chatted with Derek Fisher, a former Los Angeles Lakers player and current Los Angeles Sparks coach, and Erica O'Keith, the Operations Manager for Bella Flora.

Kern Living: Bella Flora Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament

Bella Flora Golf

Temecula Creek Golf Club

