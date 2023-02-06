Watch Now
Kern Living: Bellissima Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Rosibel Hurst, RN and Tina Moussally, MSPA-C from Bellissima Medical Aesthetics and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss cosmetic procedures, dermatology, necessary procedures relating to skin cancer, and the qualifications of the workers at Bellissima Medical Aesthetics.

Bellissima Medical Aesthetics is giving away 10 $100 gift certificates towards any purchase at Bellissima Medical Aesthetics in honor of Valentine's Day. To enter the contest, simply click here.

