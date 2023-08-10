Kern Living: 'Bernhardt/Hamlet'
Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he interviews Karin Harmon and Perrin Swanson, actors in the upcoming Stars Playhouse production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet."
Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 18:07:20-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he interviews Karin Harmon and Perrin Swanson, actors in the upcoming Stars Playhouse production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet."
'Bernhardt/Hamlet' | KERN LIVING
Stars Playhouse
(661) 325-6100
1931 Chester Ave
Bakersfield, CA
Facebook | Instagram
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.