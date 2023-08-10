Watch Now
Kern Living: 'Bernhardt/Hamlet'

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he interviews Karin Harmon and Perrin Swanson, actors in the upcoming Stars Playhouse production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet."
Karin Harmon and Perrin Swanson, actors in the Stars Playhouse production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet."
Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 10, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he interviews Karin Harmon and Perrin Swanson, actors in the upcoming Stars Playhouse production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet."

Stars Playhouse
(661) 325-6100
1931 Chester Ave
Bakersfield, CA
