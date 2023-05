BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with show promoter Rob Drieslein, better known as Bobby D, of Bobby D Presents about the upcoming Bakasfield Blaze festival!

The first annual Bakasfield Blaze will feature artists Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Baby Bash, and more!

Bobby Dee | KERN LIVING

