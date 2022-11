LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson as he takes a small leap outside of Kern County and lands in Westwood, home of the UCLA Bruins football team. While at UCLA, Ryan learns more about and catches up with Carl Jones, a Kern County native who has made a name for himself as the Bruins' Linebacker.

Kern Living: Carl Jones with the UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins Football

