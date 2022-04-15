Kern Living: Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day at Too Fat Sandwiches

SPONSORED CONTENT — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson is out to celebrate one of his favorite holidays - not Christmas, not Thanksgiving - but National Grilled Cheese Day! He travels to Too Fat Sandwiches to eat what in his opinion is one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Bakersfield.
Kern Living: Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day at Too Fat Sandwich Shop
Too Fat Sandwiches & Catering
721 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 631-8401
Too Fat Sandwiches & Catering
5011 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309
(661) 832-9050