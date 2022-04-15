Kern Living: Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day at Too Fat Sandwiches

SPONSORED CONTENT — On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson is out to celebrate one of his favorite holidays - not Christmas, not Thanksgiving - but National Grilled Cheese Day! He travels to Too Fat Sandwiches to eat what in his opinion is one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Bakersfield.

Kern Living: Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day at Too Fat Sandwich Shop

Kern Living Too Fat Sandwiches and Catering in Bakersfield, Calif.

