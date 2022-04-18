Watch
Kern Living: Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno

Kern Living, Chef Ryan Rondeno, April 18, 2022
Have you ever wondered what being a chef to celebrities is like? Chef Ryan Rondeno has cooked for many, A-list celebrities and stopped by Kern Living to discuss his experiences with host Ryan Nelson.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 14:27:39-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — Have you ever wondered what being a chef to celebrities is like? Chef Ryan Rondeno has cooked for many, A-list celebrities and stopped by Kern Living to discuss his experiences with host Ryan Nelson. Plus, check out his collection of spices and rubs you can order today!

