Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity

Kern Living
Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Salty's BBQ & Catering owner Jeff Salters, Derick Prior of Old Skool Speed Shop, Cruzin4Charity founder and president Tony Castiglione, and host Ryan Nelson as they promote the fifth Cruzin4Charity car show. Cruzin4Charity will take place from October 6th until October 8th. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County World War II Memorial.

Cruizin4Charity
Kern County World War II Memorial
