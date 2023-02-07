BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern Living Production Team member Greg Deras as they talk with Toni Mestre, operator of the South Bakersfield Dutch Bros location, and try some of the brand-new and returning drinks on the Dutch Bros menu.

Dutch Bros will be introducing and reintroducing Lavender drinks until March. Available now are the Strawberry Lavender Lemonade, White Chocolate Lavender Freeze, White Chocolate Lavender Breve, White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew, and the Strawberry Lavender Frost.

Kern Living: Dutch Bros Lavender Drinks

Dutch Bros

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter