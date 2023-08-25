Kern Living: East Bakersfield Night Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he visits the East Bakersfield Night Market!

While there, Ryan visits various vendors, such as Poppi's Pastrami & More, Pura Sabrosura, S&M Tri-Tip Grill, Muchacho De Los Tacos, L&J Charms, and Victoria's Boutique. He also talks with the founders of the East Bakersfield Night Market, Adriana and Juan Mercado.

To learn more about the E Bako Night Market, click here!

