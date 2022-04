SPONSORED CONTENT — Some would say a picture is worth a thousand words. Now more than ever that is so true.

A quality photographer or videographer is a must have for the most important moments of our lives.

In Bakersfield we have a neighbor of ours that can capture all of your sweetest moments with class and really great quality.

Edward Medellin, owner of Einstein Visuals, helps bring moments to life through his photography and videography company.

Kern Living: Einstein Visuals

Einstein Visuals

Facebook | Instagram