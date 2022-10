BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Julio Santos, owner of Salvadorian restaurant El Cuscatleco and a native of El Salvador, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about El Salvador and its culture, as well as eat some delicious authentic Salvadorian food. El Cuscatleco has been in Bakersfield for approximately two months and is one of the few Salvadorian restaurants in Bakersfield.

Kern Living: El Cuscatleco

