BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with the Director of Teen Challenge of Southern California, Mike Salinas, about the upcoming event benefiting Teen Challenge, the Gala to Give.

Teen Challenge is a nonprofit that aims to help underserved and at-risk youth in Kern County and the rest of California.

Gala to Give | KERN LIVING

Teen Challenge of Southern California

