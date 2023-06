Segment Aired: June 16, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he has a chat with Junior and David from G's Texas Smoked BBQ about Junior's grillin' roots, all while trying G's BBQ Ox Tails, Tri-tip, Smoked Chicken, Pork Briscuit, Pulled Pork, and Pork Ribs.

661-569-9305