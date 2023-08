BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Maddie Hubbell and Landon Borgsdorf, the owners of InnerChi Candles. InnerChi makes candles out of hand-poured soy wax, so they are safe for children and animals.

InnerChi will be at the Riverlakes Farmers Market on Saturdays and the Hagen Oaks Farmers Market on Sundays.

InnerChi Candles | KERN LIVING

InnerChi Candles

Instagram