Kern living, Los Hermanos-Mendoza

Bakersfield is known to be the home country music on the West Coast. This includes local legends such as Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and up-and-coming bands like Los Hermanos-Mendoza.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 20, 2022
SPONSORED CONTENT — Bakersfield is known to be the home country music on the West Coast. This includes local legends such as Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and up-and-coming bands like Los Hermanos-Mendoza. The trio stopped by the Kern Living studio to talk to host Ryan Nelson about making music and ushering in a new Bakersfield sound.
