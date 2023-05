Segment Aired: May 18, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen as they introduce everyone to the pet of the week: Boo!

Boo is a tiny little thing who is a little shy but playful! She's available for fostering and will be available for adoption when she is old enough.

Meet Boo | KERN LIVING

Kern County Animal Services

