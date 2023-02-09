BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen from Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Dalen! Dalen is an awesome 9-month-old puppy who weighs around 70 pounds. He is a mixed breed who is super friendly with people and other dogs.

All dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter will have their adoption fee waived throughout the month of February.

Kern Living: Meet Dalen

Kern County Animal Services

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok