Kern Living: Meet Dalen

Dalen The Dog
Posted at 3:44 PM, Feb 09, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen from Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Dalen! Dalen is an awesome 9-month-old puppy who weighs around 70 pounds. He is a mixed breed who is super friendly with people and other dogs.

All dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter will have their adoption fee waived throughout the month of February.

