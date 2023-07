BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he and Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services, introduce Kern County to the Pet of the Week: Dolly!

Dolly is approximately seven years old and previously lived in a home. She will do well in a relaxing forever home.

Meet Dolly | KERN LIVING

Kern County Animal Services

