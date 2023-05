Segment Aired: May 25, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen as they introduce us to the Pet of the Week: Jack!

Jack is a black Labrador puppy who is very sweet but a lot to handle, just like any puppy. He is approximately three months old and is a whiny baby, but he would absolutely make a fantastic addition to any family looking to adopt.

Meet Jack | KERN LIVING

Kern County Animal Services

