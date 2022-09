Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services stops by Kern Living to introduce host Ryan Nelson to Lena, a sweet and sleepy 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who is looking for her forever home. Nick also gives details on an adoption event on September 16th and 17th, during which all adoption fees will be waived.

Kern County Animal Services

3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield

(661) 868-7100

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube