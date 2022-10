BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to the pet of the week: Loretta! Loretta is a nine-week-old puppy looking for her forever home. Because she is a puppy, she is looking for someone with patience and the time to train a young dog. She is very excitable and energetic, as well as extremely lovely.

Kern Living: Meet Loretta

Kern County Animal Services

