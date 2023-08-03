Watch Now
Kern Living: Meet Sister

23ABC
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 17:55:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson and Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen as they introduce Kern County to the pet of the week: Sister!

Sister is a kind, calm, and loving girl who has unfortunately been returned multiple times to the Kern County Animal Shelter for being too big. Sister's adoption fees, as well as every other dog's at the shelter, have been waived for the entire month of August as part of the Clear the Shelters event.

Meet Sister | KERN LIVING

Kern County Animal Services
