Kern Living: Meet the dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to four beautiful dogs who are looking for their forever homes while also showing off their Halloween costumes. The Kern County Animal Shelter will be holding an elderly pet adoption event and costume contest on Saturday, October 29th.

Cynthia is an excitable and goofy girl who hates costumes, so she won't wear them despite the holiday. She has been with the shelter since February and is currently working with a trainer.

Max is a poop factory, both in body and in costume, but he has a lot of love. He's a big dog who needs a good family to care for.

Lady is a mixed-breed momma who has been at the shelter since August. She is a sweet girl with a beautiful coat and a bit of a reserved personality. She loves other dogs and is looking for a home with a lot of love.

Ruby is a Bully breed dog and a punk rock girl. She is full of love, gets along with dogs her size, and is fine with cats.

